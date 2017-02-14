× Carroll County authorities continue search for missing teenagers

DELPHI, Ind. — Multiple agencies continue the search for two missing 13-year-old girls in Carroll County Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to reports of two missing girls.

Police say the girls were supposed to be picked up by family members at a predetermined time and place, but when family arrived the girls were not there.

Family and friends immediately began to search for Liberty German and Abigail Williams in the nearby area. Police say they were last seen shortly after 1:00 p.m. near an abandoned railroad bridge known as “Monon High Bridge”, just east of Delphi.

Police say Liberty is 5’4” and heavy build. She has blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie died shirt, fringed at the bottom, gray sweats with unknown black lettering, and black Nike shoes. They also say Abigail was wearing a gray zip up sweatshirt with a burgundy t-shirt underneath and blue jeans. She was possibly wearing tennis shoes but no description was available at the time of the report.

Based on the information given by family and friends, police do not believe foul play is involved and have been given no information that would lead them to believe the girls are in any immediate danger, other than exposure to outside elements.

Officers looked into issuing an Amber Alert, but were informed this incident does not meet the criteria.

Anyone with information which they feel may lead police to the girls, should contact 911 or the administrative number of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.