Controversial Airbnb bill passes in House, moves to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill to prevent Indiana communities from banning Airbnb is now headed to the Senate.

The House approved House Bill 1133 Tuesday which specifies requirement for short-term rentals.

Cities like Carmel and Zionsville are against the measure, calling it a safety issue and claiming the state is overstepping its bounds.

Airbnb Midwest Policy Director Laura Spanjian issued the following statement: