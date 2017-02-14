× Indiana House approves bill offering protection to anyone rescuing dog from hot car

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House approved a bill that would grant immunity to anyone who breaks into a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered pet.

The measure by Republican Rep. Anthony Cook of Cicero was approved Monday on a vote of 80-14.

House Bill 1085 grants civil immunity for any damage caused to a vehicle. But it only applies if the person “reasonably believes” the animal is in imminent danger and they call 911 first.

Anyone who breaks into a car to rescue an animal must also remain on the scene until first responders arrive in order the receive immunity. And they are not allowed to use any more force than necessary to get into a vehicle.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.