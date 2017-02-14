Indianapolis couple’s hilarious Valentine’s Day lip sync video goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis couple created a hilarious lip sync video for Valentine’s Day with nearly two dozen love songs, and it’s quickly gone viral.

Kristen and Danny Adams have been married for eight years and have two kids, ages 6 and 3.

In June 2015, Danny and Kristen were singing to a song on the radio when they decided it would be fun to create a lip sync video together. So they filmed and posted their first video.

“We mainly wanted to make these for our kids. Our thought was if no one ever watches one of our videos how cool would it be for our kids to look back at these one day and see us having fun,” Danny told FOX59.

They began to post videos every Friday to their YouTube page, and they loved hearing about how much others enjoyed them.

“The response that we’ve gotten from these videos is amazing! We keep everything very family friendly, and that was a big conviction for me,” Danny said.

This year for Valentine’s Day they created a special lip sync video with 20 classic love songs including Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Journey’s “ Faithfully,” and “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease.” They also had 20 different costume changes to go with the songs. A local costume shop called Costumes by Margie helps outfit them for their videos.

They posted the Valentine’s Day video to their Facebook page on Monday, and they already have nearly 10 million views.