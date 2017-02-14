× New Indiana State Troopers receive squad cars and are ready to hit the road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a big Tuesday for incoming Indiana State Troopers as they were commissioned today at the Indiana State Police Museum.

Fifty-four new troopers were given the keys to their squad cars after recently completing eight months of training.

They went through five months of training at the police academy and then concluded with three months of shadowing a senior trooper in the field.

Sgt. John Perrine posted a Periscope video of the ceremony earlier today.

54 ISP Rookies are receiving their patrol car to begin solo patrom https://t.co/Sj1EgoA3cn — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 14, 2017

54 @IndStatePolice Rookies are receiving their first 🚓 today I 🙏 for their continued safety as they begin this awesome journey#ISPRookies pic.twitter.com/kWX6BwMuV5 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 14, 2017

The new troopers will serve a one-year probationary period before they receive permanent status.