New Indiana State Troopers receive squad cars and are ready to hit the road

Posted 12:31 PM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, February 14, 2017
newcopsfox2-14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a big Tuesday for incoming Indiana State Troopers as they were commissioned today at the Indiana State Police Museum.

Fifty-four new troopers were given the keys to their squad cars after recently completing eight months of training.

They went through five months of training at the police academy and then concluded with three months of shadowing a senior trooper in the field.

Sgt. John Perrine posted a Periscope video of the ceremony earlier today.

The new troopers will serve a one-year probationary period before they receive permanent status.

 

 