WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on two missing Carroll County teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Carroll County authorities are providing an update on two missing Carroll County girls. We are live streaming their press conference here.

Officers initially responded to reports of two missing girls around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the girls were supposed to be picked up by family members at a predetermined time and place, but when family arrived the girls were not there.

Family and friends immediately began to search for Liberty German and Abigail Williams in the nearby area. Police say they were last seen shortly after 1 p.m. near an abandoned railroad bridge known as “Monon High Bridge” just east of Delphi.

Officers looked into issuing an Amber Alert, but were informed this incident does not meet the criteria.