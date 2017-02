× Police investigating fatal west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of North Glen Arm Road, near North High School Road and West 34th Street, around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed the victim died. No other details were immediately released.

