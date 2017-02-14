× The ‘Rick James Robbers’ convicted in federal court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three men who went on a string of robberies in the fall of 2015 were all convicted in federal court.

Duprece Jett, Damion McKissick and Earl Lee Walker were labeled “The Rick James Robbers” due to their disguises that mirrored the 80’s star.

The first institution that they hit was Advanced America Check Cashing Service on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. They were also suspected in robberies of two Indiana Members Credit Union locations in Indianapolis and Avon.

In December of 2015, they were apprehended following a robbery attempt at an IMCU in Carmel that led to a dangerous high-speed chase.

All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery in U.S. District Court.

“The reign of terror for these three men is over,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “Those who put our citizens in harm’s way and disrupt commerce in Central Indiana will be held accountable.”

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2017.