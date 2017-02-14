Valentine’s Day dessert recipes for 2 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Happy Valentine's Day! I wanted to focus my Valentine’s Day recipes on desserts that are more practical for just two people. So if you’re making dinner for a date or a small family, you can bake a smaller yield and not feel guilty that you have a ton left over.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.

Chocolate Lava Cakes for 2

Yield: Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

3 ounces dark chocolate

1/4 cup Challenge butter, room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar (63 grams)

1 egg and 1 egg yolk, room temperature

3 tablespoons flour (24 grams)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon instant espresso powder (optional but recommended to enhance chocolate flavor)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 6-ounce ramekins by greasing them well with butter or non-stick cooking spray. Melt chocolate and butter in medium size microwave bowl for 1 minute. If chocolate is not smooth after 1 minute, continue to melt in microwave at 15-second intervals. Add powdered sugar, egg, and egg yolk to bowl, and mix until smooth. Add flour, salt, and instant espresso powder and mix until just combined. Evenly distribute batter between two ramekins and place on baking sheet so it’s easier to remove from oven. Bake between 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven and let cake sit for 1 to 2 minutes. Run pairing knife along edges of ramekin to loosen cake. Invert cake onto plate by placing plate upside down on top of ramekin and flipping the cake so that the plate is on bottom and the cake is upside down on top. Tap the ramekin a few times and then lift straight up. Garnish with berries, whipped cream, or ice cream and serve immediately.

Cheesecake for 2

Yield: Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tablespoon Challenge butter, melted

6 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare two 6-ounce ramekins by greasing them well with butter or non-stick cooking spray. Mix together graham cracker crumbs and melted butter, divide between the 2 ramekins and press into the bottom of each. Beat together cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add egg and vanilla and beat until incorporated. Divide batter between ramekins and place on baking sheet so they're easier to remove from oven. Bake 20 minutes or until tops puff up and are firm. Cool completely and refrigerate until serving.

Giant M&M cookie for 2

Yield: Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Challenge butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup M&Ms

Directions