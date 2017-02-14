× Valentine’s Day dinner plans a go as we see dry and mild conditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon and Happy Valentine’s Day to all! We’ve had sunshine today with high clouds building in this afternoon and temperatures in the 50s! Tonight, look for temperatures to be in the mid-40s around 7 p.m. If you’re heading out to dinner with your sweetheart, plan on having a jacket with you.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky and breezy west, northwest wind. A cold front will allow for the drop in temperatures tonight. There will also be a chance of light snow to the north and east of Indy overnight.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some snow north and east of the city again. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for highs with breezy northwest winds.

Northwest flow aloft will develop Thursday through the weekend. This pattern typically leads to dry, sunny conditions. So with that said, Thursday will bring some sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and dry weather. A warm front will lift through the area on Friday and bring highs in the mid-50s. The weekend looks great! Temperatures will be in the 60s for a chance at a record high on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week! Highs will climb to the 70s both Monday and Tuesday. The records for the dates are, 69/1930, 72/2016 and 68/1930, respectively. –Danielle Dozier