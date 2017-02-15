× A warming trend is in the works as we head into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s another beautiful day in central Indiana with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low 40s. Today marks the 50th day of above-average temperatures so far this winter season.

Tonight we will build in the clouds with temperatures down in the mid-20s and a light west, northwest wind. We’ll start off with some clouds, especially across eastern Indiana but have plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

A warm front will lift through the area on Friday and bring temperatures near 60 degrees! We’ll stay dry through the weekend with highs climbing into the upper 60s by Sunday. Sunday’s record-high temperature is 69 degrees from 1930 so we’ll be close to that with a forecast high of 67 degrees. Monday and Tuesday are also potential record-setters as highs climb to the low 70s!

The next chance of rain is not until next Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. –Danielle Dozier