× American Girl introduces Logan, its first boy doll

The makers of American Girl dolls say it’s been a longtime request—and they’re unveiling their first boy doll for the toy line.

His name is Logan Everett, and he plays the drums for Tenny Grant, another new doll who’s trying to become a country singer.

Logan is the first male doll for a company best known for its 18-inch female dolls that come from a variety of backgrounds and time periods. Clad in a t-shirt and sneakers, Logan will have a drum set as his accessory.

The company said a boy character has been a “top request” from fans for decades. A spokeswoman said American Girl is hopeful that Logan will appeal to both girls and boys.

Logan will retail for about $115. He’ll be released on Thursday, Feb. 16.