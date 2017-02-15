Body pulled from White River identified as 30-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the White River on the city’s south side Monday morning.

Investigators say two fishermen found the body of 30-year-old Jenny Boltinghouse shortly before noon in the 2900 block of South Harding Street. An autopsy found the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

IFD’s Tactical Dive Team responded and recovered her body from the river.

“The body was just barely in the water.” said IMPD Ptl. Aaron Hamer. “IFD is obviously specialized in recovering bodies from the water, so their rescue squad came out and helped us recover the body.”

Hamer said the body did not appear to be greatly deteriorated.

Last year, a body was discovered in the White River just southwest of downtown Indianapolis but was so deteriorated that coroners could not determine the man’s cause of death.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this case and are requesting the assistance from the public. Residents are encouraged to call the Homicide Office at 317- 327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262.TIPS (8477), 800.222.TIPS (8477).

