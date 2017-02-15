Cool and breezy Wednesday with near record temperatures this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning! A cold front moving through the area is ushering in a cooler airmass. We will enjoy dry conditions today with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 30s.

It will be a breezy day with wind chills in the lower 30s.

An isolated lake effect snow shower is possible in northeastern Indiana but Indianapolis will stay dry.

Temperatures are already heating up tomorrow into the start of next week. We could even break a record on Sunday and the 70s are back in the forecast!