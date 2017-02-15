Extended spell of unseasonably warm air begins soon; April-level warmth and near record highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

Despite the breeze and a chill Wednesday we keep a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures alive, reaching day six Wednesday. One week ago snow was falling - a rarity this season but new warmth is set to surge into the state starting Thursday.

To date this winter has jumped to the 28th warmest on record (and now trail last winter by 1°) with February alone now running 7 degrees per day above normal February 2017 now ranks 17th warmest.

NO COLD

The lack of the polar branch of the jet stream is stunning. Little to no ice on the Great lakes (under 10%) allowed lake effect snow showers to persist well into mid-February, evident on composite radar images Wednesday evening. The lack of snow cover across the nation is impressive. Down 30% form the same time last year, only 28.9% of the contiguous U.S. is snow covered - the 4th least for the date since these records began 14 years ago.

WARMING FAST

A new warm front will sweep the state starting Thursday morning and an extended stretch of April level warmth expected through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will push 25° above normal and near record levels Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

EXTENDED SPRING-LIKE SPELL

The current forecast brings Monday's high to near the 70° mark. Only 11 February's on record have produced 70° days and only one February has produced multiple days (3) in 2000. Last year was one of those years. We set the record of 72° on February 20th as a powerful, wind driven storm swept the Midwest. This Monday could touch 70° but is not expected to tie or break the record. Stay tuned! The average date of the first 70 degree day is March 18th.