FedEx Express teams up with Indy Ten Point to host job fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy Ten Point plays a crucial role in connecting people who need jobs with open positions and employers who are looking for good workers.

The organization is working with FedEx Express to put on a job fair Saturday, during which the company will look to fill permanent part-time positions with full benefits.

New this year, nurses will be on hand at the event at Barnes United Methodist Church to conduct drug tests, fingerprinting and help administer any other testing like background checks that can delay filling positions.

Fed Ex Express wants the event to be a one-stop shop for applying for a job, so positions and be filled quickly, and people can get back to work. Indy Ten Point says the more people they help put to work, the stronger they make the community and the less crime.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 900 W. 30th Street.

Check out the list of current openings at FedEx Express here.