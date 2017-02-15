× First-ever true crime convention coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you binge-watched ‘Making a Murderer,’ listen to ‘Serial,’ or spend hours watching ‘Crime Watch Daily’ marathons, a new convention coming to Indianapolis will be right up your alley.

CrimeCon, the first convention for true crime lovers, is making its debut in the Circle City this summer.

According to organizers, it is “CrimeCon brings the cases you love to life through immersive experiences, incredible guests, and a ton of mystery and intrigue.”

The convention is schedule to take place from June 9 to June 11 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis.

It will feature a slew of notable speakers including, Nancy Grace and Ken Kratz, the prosecutor involved in the “Making a Murderer” case.

The three-day convention will have a wide variety of sessions, including what it’s like to investigate a crime scene from the viewpoint of a forensic expert and information on how authorities track cell phones.

Kevin Balfe, a partner at Red Seat Ventures which is the agency producing the convention, told our partners at the IndyStar, “People are fascinated by the stories that make up true crime. I think I was astounded to learn that this (convention) didn’t exist already.”

The entry fee for CrimeCon is $299 for standard and $519 for VIP through February 28. Prices go up after that date to $329 for standard and $569 for VIP.