× Four arrested in New Castle meth bust

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Four people were arrested overnight in New Castle for possession of methamphetamine.

The first arrests occurred around 9:45 last night, when a state trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry driven by Andrew Goar, 50, for driving left of center on Elliot Street at Cherry Street in New Castle. Troopers then determined that Goar and his passenger, Brookelynn Carr, 24, were both wanted on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

After the arrest, police searched their residence in the 900 block of Plum Street and discovered more meth. Both were charged a second time with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

In a related investigation, troopers searched a home in the 1200 block of Ivywood Ct. and discovered two more individuals wanted on meth charges. David Lemock, 30, and Madeline Goar, 27, were arrested on warrants of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

All four suspects were taken to the Henry County Jail.