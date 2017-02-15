× Hamilton County house fire causes 2 injuries overnight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Fishers Fire Department responded to a major house fire this morning around 4:30 near the Geist Reservoir.

One person was transported with serious injuries to Eskenazi Hospital and another individual suffered minor injuries. Four additional people escaped the fire without injury.

It took 33 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire. Investigators believe the fire started in the living space above the garage and estimated the damage at $65,000.