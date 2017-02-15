× IMPD investigates double shooting on near northeast side, multiple people in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting on the near northeast side of the city.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police say two people were shot at this location,and both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is in very critical condition.

Police say there was some kid of disturbance involving people moving in or out of the home, and it turned violent.

Multiple people were taken into custody for questioning, and it is not exactly clear who shot who at this point.

Police say this is not a random act, and all of the parties know each other.