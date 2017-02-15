Investigators believe unattended candle started house fire that injured 2 in Fishers

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators have determined an unattended candle caused a fire that injured two people Wednesday morning. Crews believe the candle caught bedding on fire in a bonus room above the home’s garage.

Firefighters responded to the house fire near the Geist Reservoir around 4:30 a.m.

The fire injured two occupants, including a 21-year-old man who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious burns. Fire officials say his burns are servere, but do not appear to be life threatening. The other injured occupant had minor non-life threatening burns, which were later treated at the hospital. Four other people escaped the fire without injury.

The fire department says the home’s occupants kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the residence by closing the door to the room where the fire started.

It took 33 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire that caused an estimated $65,000 in damage.

Firefighters encourage residents not to use candles, but if they choose to do so, never leave them lit while unattended or while asleep.