Kokomo man charged with possession, distribution of child porn after FBI raids home

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography following an FBI raid last Friday.

During the raid, investigators found a cellphone, USB drive and laptop filled with pornographic images of children, according to court documents.

The investigation started in early February, when undercover officers began speaking with Elliott Shoffner, 26. An officer met him through websites that are “frequented by individuals who have a sexual interest in child or incest.”

Shoffner reportedly responded to one of the undercover officer’s posts and disclosed he was sexually active with a 5-year-old girl.

Officers subsequently located a police report filed in 2015 that alleged Shoffner had molested a then-4-year-old girl. The details in that report were “very similar” to what Shoffner has told the officer, according to court documents. No charges were filed in that investigation.

Shoffner reportedly sent several images and videos depicting young children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

During a Kik conversation on Feb. 8, Shoffner reportedly indicated that he could possibly have access to the 5-year-old girl on Feb. 10 and he would try to photograph her and have sexual contact her.

Federal investigators served a search warrant at the home in the 1800 block of Judson Road on Feb. 10. Officers located the devices with the child porn on them, arrested Shoffner and took him to the Howard County Jail. There, court documents say Shoffner admitted to sending the child porn to the officer.

Shoffner faces up to 40 years in prison if he’s convicted of his charges.