Lowe's to hire 500 full-time Indy employees by October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Lowe’s is looking to hire more than 500 Hoosiers for full-time customer support and production office positions.

The company is hiring about 1,700 full-time employees nationwide between now and October for their support centers in Indianapolis, Albuquerque, N.M., and Wilkesboro, N.C.

The hires will allow the company to provide localized customer support across the U.S. Available customer support positions include representatives to assist the customers who call or email Lowe’s to process orders, schedule repairs or ask questions about specific products. The company says ideal candidates have computer proficiency and customer service experience.

Available central production office roles, which are based in Wilkesboro or Indianapolis, include service and production coordinators, field project specialists, supervisors and managers. Ideal central production office candidates have a broad knowledge of remodeling, project management and construction practices, as well as strong interpersonal skills.

Full-time employees are eligible for a 10 percent employee discount, incentive programs, 401(k), discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off for community volunteering.

In addition to full-time contact center and central production office roles, Lowe’s is also now hiring more than 45,000 seasonal employees across the U.S.

To learn more about available positions and apply online, click here or your local Lowe’s store.