One of two men shot during disturbance on near northeast side dies from his injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the two men shot during a near northeast side shooting succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police say the men were shot at this location and both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, 28-year-old John Jones, later died.

After taking multiple people into custody, detectives learned that there was a disturbance between Jones and another male, when Jones allegedly shot the male he was arguing with. Another subject nearby then shot Jones. The other subject was questioned and released.

Police say this is not a random act, and all of the parties know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).