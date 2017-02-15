× Police expected to release new information in case of missing Carroll County teenagers

DELPHI, Ind. – Investigators plan to release new information Wednesday in the case of two missing Carroll County teenagers.

Autopsies have been scheduled for two bodies discovered Tuesday not far from where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were last seen. The girls were reported missing Monday.

Investigators didn’t confirm if the bodies found on Tuesday were those of the missing teens, saying only that they believe foul play was suspected. Police are classifying the case as a death investigation and haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.

The bodies were discovered along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi. That’s about a half-mile away from the Monon High Bridge, the last place the two girls were seen Monday afternoon. They were supposed to meet with family members later Monday evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, family members called police.

Their disappearance led to a large search involving numerous volunteers and several enforcement agencies. While the identities of the bodies have not yet been confirmed, many in the community fear the worst.

Delphi Community Schools Superintendent Gregory Briles said counselors will be available for students and staff Wednesday. All after school activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week at Delphi Community Middle School.

“It is a small community and the community is going to wrap its arms around these families and is going to take very good care of them,” Briles said.

Administrators also plan to step up security until police release more details about the investigation.