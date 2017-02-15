WATCH LIVE: President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Preventing cervical cancer

Posted 11:14 AM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, February 15, 2017

Cervical cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, but one of the most preventable. Dr. Clark Boccone is an OB GYN with Hendricks Regional and is here with important information about the disease.

American Senior Communities