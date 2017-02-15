RECIPE: Kim’s Zesty Pumpkin Hummus

Kim’s Zesty Pumpkin Hummus

1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas (garbanzo beans), reserving at least ¼ cup liquid from draining

1 can (15 oz.) pure pumpkin

¼ cup almond butter or honey-roasted peanut butter

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large (or 2 small) garlic cloves, finely minced

1/3 cup packed chopped cilantro

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 – 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika (depending on your personal preference)

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 teaspoon salt

Cilantro to garnish

Place chickpeas, pumpkin and all other ingredients in food processor. Process until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons reserved chickpea liquid and process again. If thinner hummus is desired, add additional chickpea liquid, a couple teaspoons at a time. Serve with multi-grain pita chips or whole grain crackers or any favorite fresh cut-up vegetables.

Makes about 3 cups (12 servings of ¼ cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD