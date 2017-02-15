RECIPE: Kim’s Zesty Pumpkin Hummus

Kim’s Zesty Pumpkin Hummus
- 1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas (garbanzo beans), reserving at least ¼ cup liquid from draining
- 1 can (15 oz.) pure pumpkin
- ¼ cup almond butter or honey-roasted peanut butter
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large (or 2 small) garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1/3 cup packed chopped cilantro
- 1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
- 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 – 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika (depending on your personal preference)
- ¼ teaspoon chipotle chili pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- Cilantro to garnish
Place chickpeas, pumpkin and all other ingredients in food processor. Process until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons reserved chickpea liquid and process again. If thinner hummus is desired, add additional chickpea liquid, a couple teaspoons at a time. Serve with multi-grain pita chips or whole grain crackers or any favorite fresh cut-up vegetables.
Makes about 3 cups (12 servings of ¼ cup each)
Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD