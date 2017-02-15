× BREAKING: Shelbyville police involved in fatal shooting

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police in Shelbyville were involved in a fatal shooting incident about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 1100 block of Fallway Court in Shelbyville, where local police had been called on a report of gunfire coming from inside a garage.

Two residents of the Fallway Court home were in the garage including Steven C. Oliger, 64. who ran toward the rear of the adjacent house, according to Indiana State Police investigators. Authorities say at least one gunshot was fired by the suspect before one of the three responding Shelbyville police officers returned fire with a rifle. A single gunshot was fired by police, according to the investigators.

Oliger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are emphasizing it is unclear if the suspect was shot by police, or if the fatal wound was self-inflicted. No officers or any others were injured.