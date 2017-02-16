Butler awards full tuition scholarship to deserving Broad Ripple HS student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lots of high school seniors are busy filling out college scholarship applications right now, but one student in central was just surprised with a full ride to his dream school.

Butler University awarded Broad Ripple High School senior Ty Brown a full tuition scholarship this morning.

Butler awards ten full tuition scholarships to deserving Marion County students every year. The scholarship recipients are chosen by their grades, extracurricular involvement, and community service.

The renewable scholarship is worth $40,000 a year.