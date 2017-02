× Chilly start but mild afternoon

Happy Thursday! A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s but a light northerly winds making it feel closer to the lower 20s.

Temperatures will climb above normal this afternoon into the upper 40s! Another dry day on the way with a mix of sun & clouds.

Temperatures continue to warm up through the start of next week. Afternoon highs will be near record levels and it will be feeling more like April than February.