Coroner determines Shelbyville man was killed by officer's bullet

SHELVYBILLE, Ind. – The bullet that killed a Shelbyville man on Tuesday night came from an officer’s gun, according to an autopsy report recently released by the coroner.

The fatal shooting occurred on February 14 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fallway Court in Shelbyville.

Police were initially dispatched to the home on a report of shots fired.

As officers approached the house, they say saw Steven C. Oliger, 64, on the back deck, and they said he was armed with a revolver.

The two officers reportedly yelled out to an officer at the front of the house that there was an armed person on the back deck, and at that time Oliger reportedly fired a shot.

The officer at the front of the house approached from the east side and fired a single shot in the direction of Oliger, police said. Oliger fell onto the deck of the home and was later pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to his head.

The official autopsy report will be available in several weeks.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the circumstances of this police action shooting.

Chief Wiedner of the Shelbyville Police Department does not wish to release the identity of the involved officers at this point.