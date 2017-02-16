Delphi man talks about discovery of missing teens’ bodies on his property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The property owner where the bodies of the two missing Delphi girls were found is speaking out as police continue to search for their killer.

The gruesome discovery was made Ron Logan’s 40-acre lot by a neighbor who volunteered to help with the search.

The discovery was less than a mile from the spot where missing teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams were last seen.

Now Logan’s property is a crime scene, filled with investigators, the FBI, and dive teams.

“There were hundreds of cars and vehicles and generator trucks that keep the lights going. They had the whole woods lit up like a football field,” Logan said.

Officials searched every inch of Logan’s 40 acres and the woods behind the nearby Morning Heights Cemetery which is just across the stream from the Monon High Bridge, the last spot the girls were seen.

Right now, the suspect or suspects who killed these girls is still on the run.

Logan has lived on the property for 50 years and he believes it would have been a tough area for the girls to hike through.

“It is rough. The back of my property here there is a ravine. The ground runs down like this, and it is real difficult to navigate,” Logan said.

Officials are continuing to sift through hundreds of tips in the case as they search for the killer.

They are asking that anyone who recognizes the man in this photo to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413, the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125. Callers can remain anonymous.