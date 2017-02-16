Faulty mount posing fall risk for infants prompts recall of 676,000 Britax strollers

Britax recalled 676,000 strollers that could put infants at risk of falling.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday morning. Britax has received 26 reports of injuries that resulted from the car seats detaching from the strollers without warning.

The company said a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing the fall hazard.

The recall involves B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers with Click & Go receivers. Customers should stop using them immediately and contact Britax for a free repair kit for the single strollers. Customers who have double strollers should stop using them with the car seats attached.

Injuries reported from the problem include scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. The company is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go mounts.

Contact Britax online at us.britax.com/recall, toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or via email at stroller.recall@britax.com.

Here are the model numbers involved in the recall:

B-Agile:

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907