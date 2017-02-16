Fire run to Scottish Rite Cathedral produces undisclosed issue in basement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –One of the city’s oldest structures, the Scottish Rite Cathedral located at 650 North Meridian Street, was the site of a fire run Thursday morning just after 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the building on the report of smoke showing but upon arrival, found the cause of the call-out to be in the basement area.

Water lines were quickly ran into the area and the undisclosed problem was quickly corrected.

No injuries were reported and no damage has been listed by either IFD or by Scottish Rite officials.

The cathedral is 90 years old, having been built-in 1927 and was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1983.