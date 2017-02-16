× Heady to leave Carmel for Marian

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Carmel High School boys’ head basketball coach Scott Heady is set to become head basketball coach at Marian University. Heady spent the last seven years with the Greyhounds.

“I have one of the best high school basketball coaching jobs in the country here at Carmel,” Heady says. “I am fortunate to be moving on to what I believe will be one of the best small college basketball jobs in the country. This is a tremendous opportunity at Marian University and I’m looking forward to the new challenges of coaching at the college level.”

Heady has an overall coaching record of 350-164 over 22 seasons. Heady helped lead Carmel to four conference champions, four sectional championships and back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013.

“I will miss everything at Carmel,” Heady admits. “Just being a part of Carmel High School and Carmel basketball has given my family and I memories that we will cherish forever. We have enjoyed a high level of success, but I’ve also been so fortunate to coach high-character, talented, selfless, student athletes on all our teams.”

Heady will finish out the season with Carmel and will then take over the Knights job.