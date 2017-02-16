Indianapolis Indians gearing up for upcoming season with seasonal hiring blitz
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While the temperatures are getting close to spring like conditions, the calendar says there are still several weeks before the first pitch is thrown at Victory Field for the upcoming baseball season.
But that is not stopping Indian’s officials from thinking and planning ahead for the upcoming season as the Indians, in their 115th year, are offering up seasonal job opportunities for the upcoming home season which starts Thursday night, April 6th.
The club is seeking a wide variety of people to help out this season from Grounds Crew members to Concession Cashiers.
Located in downtown Indianapolis and White River State Park, the14,200-seat ballpark opened in 1996 and has received numerous national accolades as one of the best minor league ballparks in the United States
“The positive, healthy and inclusive work environment, created by our employees, translates directly to the experience we provide our fans,” said Indians General Manger Randy Lewandowski. “This environment helps Victory Field to continue to be downtown Indy’s summertime destination for affordable and memorable family fun.”
In 2016 and 2013, the Indians led all of Minor League Baseball in overall attendance, while in 2014 and again in 2015 set Victory Field single-season attendance records.
Here are the seasonal positions open for the 2017 baseball season at Victory Field:
Internships
Merchandise Internship
Toyota Partnership Activation Internship
Game Day
Click here to download an application
Audio Director
Bat Boy/Girl
Grounds Crew
Guest Relations
Housekeeper
Janitor
Merchandise Staff
Production Assistant
Ticket Scanner
Ticket Seller
Tribe Team
Usher
Video Production Crew
Game Day Concessions
Cashier
Concession Supervisor
Cook
Suite Attendant
Vendor
Warehouse