Indianapolis Indians gearing up for upcoming season with seasonal hiring blitz

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While the temperatures are getting close to spring like conditions, the calendar says there are still several weeks before the first pitch is thrown at Victory Field for the upcoming baseball season.

But that is not stopping Indian’s officials from thinking and planning ahead for the upcoming season as the Indians, in their 115th year, are offering up seasonal job opportunities for the upcoming home season which starts Thursday night, April 6th.

The club is seeking a wide variety of people to help out this season from Grounds Crew members to Concession Cashiers.

Located in downtown Indianapolis and White River State Park, the14,200-seat ballpark opened in 1996 and has received numerous national accolades as one of the best minor league ballparks in the United States

“The positive, healthy and inclusive work environment, created by our employees, translates directly to the experience we provide our fans,” said Indians General Manger Randy Lewandowski. “This environment helps Victory Field to continue to be downtown Indy’s summertime destination for affordable and memorable family fun.”

In 2016 and 2013, the Indians led all of Minor League Baseball in overall attendance, while in 2014 and again in 2015 set Victory Field single-season attendance records.

Here are the seasonal positions open for the 2017 baseball season at Victory Field:

Internships

Merchandise Internship

Toyota Partnership Activation Internship

Game Day

Click here to download an application

Audio Director

Bat Boy/Girl

Grounds Crew

Guest Relations

Housekeeper

Janitor

Merchandise Staff

Production Assistant

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Seller

Tribe Team

Usher

Video Production Crew

Game Day Concessions

Cashier

Concession Supervisor

Cook

Suite Attendant

Vendor

Warehouse