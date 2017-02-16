Man waiting for attempted murder trial back behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A group of repeat offenders are facing more charges after IMPD police said they caught them with guns and drugs. One of those men was already waiting for his day in court for an attempted murder charge, but in the meantime police said he was caught selling drugs to an undercover officer.

Ronald ‘Mook’ Graham, 29, was previously convicted of attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Those convictions were vacated as a result of a post-conviction relief ruling. A new trial was set for next month.

“It’s an appeal after the direct appeal and it’s an appeal that allows you to introduce new evidence such as DNA or new witnesses,” criminal defense attorney John Tompkins said.

Tompkins is not part of Graham’s case, but says cases like it are rare.

“Generally speaking actually getting a conviction overturned either through a direct appeal or post-conviction petition, I mean the statistics year in year out show that only happens about ten percent of the time,” Tompkins said.

Police said Graham started selling heroin to an undercover officer in January. Wednesday, police stopped him and Devin Price, 28, in the 2100 block of North Emerson Ave. Investigators said they found two handguns, about 5 grams of cocaine, less than 30 grams of marijuana, approximately 30 Vicodin pills and three OxyContin pills. Officers said Price is on federal probation for dealing drugs. Officers arrested both men and then two more men during another traffic stop, Brian Grimes, 28, and Phillip Jones, 27.

Investigators said Grimes had cocaine and marijuana and Jones was wanted in Minneapolis on first degree residential robbery.

Police said Price was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of handgun no license, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended. Grimes was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana, as well as driving while suspended. Police said Jones was arrested for first degree residential robbery out of Minnesota.

Police said Graham was arrested and preliminary charged with dealing in a controlled substance-heroin, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and marijuana and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Graham was also a victim of a shooting in years past. His trial for attempted murder is scheduled for March 6th.