× Marion County Traffic Court bailiffs accused of forging documents to get tickets dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two former Marion County Traffic Court bailiffs are accused of forging judges’ signatures in order to get traffic tickets and violations dismissed. One of them accepted bribes, prosecutors say.

Evelyn Hughes is charged with 49 counts including bribery, forgery and official misconduct. Carnetta Arthur faces 14 counts, including forgery and official misconduct.

The charges against the former bailiffs are the result of a report from the Marion County Superior Courts to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Grand Jury Division.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the bailiffs forged judges’ signatures on documents to dismiss infraction charges in court. They forwarded those documents to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to clear suspensions and reinstatement fees. Prosecutors said Hughes accepted money from people so that their cases would be dismissed.

Police arrested Hughes and Arthur on Wednesday. A special judge has been requested for the case since the defendants were previously employed by the Marion County Superior Court.

As a result of their actions, various fees owed to Marion County, the City of Indianapolis and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles were never paid, prosecutors said.

In an unrelated case, a former bailiff for the Arrestee Processing Center, Crystal Jones, is accused of accessing multiple law enforcement databases for nonofficial reasons without consent and providing that information to defendants.

She’s charged with seven counts of official misconduct and two counts of computer trespass.

In one case, prosecutors allege she used her official access to complete a bail interview in which she knew the defendant and provided false information knowing that a judge would use it in the determination of a bond.

A special judge has also been appointed in that case.

The Marion County Superior Court released the following statement on the allegations: