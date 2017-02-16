New vaping concerns for teens as medical professionals warn about method called ‘dripping’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a new way teens are using e-cigarettes. It's called dripping and medical professionals say the final product may look cool but can be extremely dangerous.

"What dripping allows you to do is manipulate that device to get stronger clouds what they call cloud chasers, allows you to switch up flavors quicker," Tobacco Treatment Specialist, James Long said.

According to a study in the Journal Pediatrics, one in four high school teens who used e-cigarettes also say they've tried dripping. The team at St. Vincent tobacco treatment and addiction division says this could have some lasting consequences.

"Where I really am alarmed is because they're dripping there's not an atomizer to contain that liquid that dripping could get on to the skin and there could be systemic absorption is what we call it in the medical community. It could be a toxic situation," Long said.

Another risk factor is for the liquids that contain nicotine. Dripping it onto the coils could cause you to inhale more nicotine than expected.

"And as you inhale these products right, wrong, or indifferent addiction will come it's just a matter of when," Long said.

He adds the medical profession is behind the curve as it relates to how young people are using e-cigarettes and the trend will only grow.

"At some point your user is going to get creative and then once that creativity runs its course then they're going to have to go to other alternatives and that will obviously be cigarette use," Long said.

For parents, Long suggests staying up to date with the lingo, going on YouTube to see how e-cigarettes are being used or even buy one yourself just so you’re informed about what your child could be doing.