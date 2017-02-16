Police ask for assistance in identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens went missing

Police: Bedford North Lawrence High School student arrested for plotting shooting

Posted 8:49 PM, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07PM, February 16, 2017
File photo

File photo

BEDFORD, Ind.– A 14-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly plotting to hurt his Bedford North Lawrence High School classmates.

Investigators say the student wanted to shoot up the school.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says they found evidence of a plan to carry out the threat in the teen’s bedroom. The student was charged with intimidation, but more charges could be coming.

Police credited other students who were brave enough to come forward to report information about the threats.