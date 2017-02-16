× Portillo’s to build first central Indiana restaurant in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.– It’s official: Portillo’s is coming to Fishers.

The popular Chicago hot dog and beef stand will build its first central Indiana restaurant near the future Ikea store on 116th Street. The Fishers City Council will hear the company’s zoning requests at a meeting on Monday. This confirms previous rumors of the build site.

Construction would begin in the spring and it could be open by fall, according to our partners at the Indianapolis Star.

The company previously advertised for management jobs in Fishers on Craigslist. The ad said positions pay between $40,000 and $80,000 depending on experience.

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

It addition, the menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Portillo’s is also famous for its double-layer chocolate cake.

The chain, which has 38 restaurants in Illinois, currently has an Indiana location in Merrillville. Other restaurants are located in Arizona, California, Florida and Wisconsin.