Report: Gary teen who was subject of Amber Alert charged in connection with mother's death

GARY, Ind.– A 15-year-old Gary girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week has been charged in connection with her mother’s murder.

The Amber Alert the teen was issued Monday and canceled Tuesday after police said she’d been found safe. Officials said the teen’s 34-year-old mother was the victim of a homicide early Monday morning.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the teen was detained at the juvenile detention center on charges in connection with the death of Jamie Garnett, who was found dead at her home in the 4400 block of West 23rd Place. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide via stab wounds.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Cater told the Times the teen was being charged with her mother’s murder.

The teen suspect will be back in court on April 12, according to the Times.

Editor’s note: FOX59 does not name or show photos of minor suspects who are being held in juvenile court. If prosecutors charge the teen as an adult, additional information will be added to this story.