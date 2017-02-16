× TIMELINE | Disappearance and deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. – The homicide case involving two Delphi teenagers has left the Carroll County community on edge as police search for a killer.

The investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams began around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when family members reported them missing.

Here’s a timeline of the case as it has developed so far:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

1 p.m. A family member drops off the girls at a trail near Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge over Deer Creek.

5:30 p.m. The girls fail to show up at a predetermined location to be picked up by a family member. They’re reported missing.

Monday night: A large search effort involving volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies gets underway. They scour the area in an attempt to find Liberty and Abigail. The search is called off due to darkness.

12 a.m. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says in a news release that there is no reason to suspect foul play or to believe the girls are in immediate danger. The biggest concern is exposure to the elements.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Tuesday morning: The search resumes with teams of volunteers and police officers. The effort also includes K-9 units and dive teams.

Noon: Searchers find two bodies about a half-mile away from the bridge.

2 p.m. During a news conference, authorities announce the discovery of the bodies but give no indication of their identities. They say for the first time that “foul play” is suspected in connection with the case.

4 p.m. Delphi Community Schools Superintendent Gregory Briles releases a statement saying that the bodies found in the afternoon are those of two “missing Delphi Community Middle School students” despite no confirmation from police.

Briles says grief counselors will be made available to students and staff. Briles later says school security will be stepped up. All after school activities at Delphi Community Middle School are canceled for the remainder of the week.

7 p.m. The Delphi United Methodist Church opens for a vigil.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

8 a.m. Autopsies are conducted in Terre Haute on the bodies discovered during Tuesday’s search. Local authorities convene a meeting after the autopsies are complete.

10 a.m. Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police provides a brief update on the investigation. He says the autopsies are complete but declines to confirm the identities or discuss a suspect or person of interest in the case. He says police have received “hundreds of tips” from the community.

Riley advises parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor their whereabouts.

3 p.m. Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department hold a news conference confirming that the bodies found Tuesday are those of Liberty and Abigail. They say the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

They say they don’t believe there’s any immediate danger to the community.

7 p.m. Indiana State Police release a photo of a man reportedly walking on the trail around the time of the girls’ disappearance. Police say they want to talk to the individual but stop short of calling him a suspect.