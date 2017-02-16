Tips to save money on your next trip to the supermarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are stretching your dollar, because food can be expensive. Shopping at the grocery store can take a big bite out of your paycheck. The USDA says a family of four spends on average roughly $875 to $1,045 a month at the grocery store.

So how can you save a little green while shopping for your veggies? There are some small and simple steps you can make now which can save you money.

Be sure to plan ahead. Look at your pantry and freezer -- see what you already have and use it. Then buy what you need. Another tip, try to only shop once a week. That way you can lower impulse buys and save gas.

Also, shop around. Find out if milk is cheaper at one store and buy it there. You can really save some cash by looking at the store's ads and planning your meals around the deals.

If you don't mind doing some hunting, consider coupons. Try coupons.com or redplum.com. You can also use the SnipSnap app to organize your coupons. Or download the app Checkout51 to get rebates for things you've already bought.

These are just a few simple ways to fatten you wallet, while buying your food.