FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: February 17

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: SOUTHPORT’S BREVIN JEFFERSON

Southport had already performed better than expected against Terre Haute South, as the Cardinals (4-14) took the Braves (16-5) to overtime. However, with a second left in OT, it appeared the magic may run out. Southport trailed THS 71-70, yet the opportunity for a memorable finish was still alive, as the Cardinals had possession out of bounds in their frontcourt. Freshman Brevin Jefferson broke free from his man and found open space in the corner. He received the inbounds pass and chucked up a three. As the buzzer sounded, the ball rattled in the hoop, giving Southport a 73-71 win over Terre Haute South.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL'S STERLING BROWN

A roller coaster game culminated in a thrilling finish. Carmel led MIC leaders Warren Central by 14 points at halftime, but the Warriors fought back to tie things up 59-59 and force overtime. In the OT, Warren took a one-point lead on a late free throw, and Carmel had the ball under their own basket with 2.1 seconds to play. Luke Heady chucked the inbounds pass deep toward the opposite top of the key, and PJ Baron came down with it. Baron managed to get loose enough from his defender to hit Sterling Brown open in the corner, and the Greyhounds' leading scorer didn't waste his opportunity, nailing the shot as time expired to give Carmel a 70-68 win over Warren Central.