Man sentenced to 7 years after stealing panties by the hundreds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man who was caught on camera stealing about 200 pairs of panties in August 2016 was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Last week, Terry Benyon was found guilty on seven counts of theft, one count of corrupt business influence and one count of being a habitual offender. He was found not guilty on two counts of theft.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to seven years behind bars.

Police arrested Benyon after a loss prevention manager spotted him at the Stein Mart store located near 86th Street and Ditch Road. The loss prevention manager told police Benyone appeared to be casing the store for another theft, police say.

Following his arrest, police said Benyon admitted to stealing women’s underwear and other clothing from multiple stores at multiple shopping malls in the Indianapolis area. Stores included Victoria’s Secret, The Gap, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Stein Mart and Urban Outfitters. Malls included Circle Centre Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, Castleton Square Mall and Greenwood Park Mall.

Over six months, investigators say Benyon stole at least $20,000 worth of merchandise from the stores. Benyon’s pickup truck was also located near the Stein Mart store when he was arrested. A search of the truck turned up a stolen coat and a bag full of stolen panties.