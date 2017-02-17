× Police: Death of 4-month-old baby on east side accidental, no foul play expected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police said no foul play was suspected after the death of a 4-month-old baby on the east side.

IMPD said the baby’s death appeared to be accidental. Police originally characterized the case as “suspicious.”

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Elmonte Court around 3:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of an unresponsive baby.

The 4-month-old child was found unresponsive and first responders immediately began life-saving efforts. The infant was transported to Community North Hospital where officials later pronounced the child dead.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in collecting forensic evidence.

The Department of Child Services was notified and responded to the scene to help with the investigation.