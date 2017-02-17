× Report says USA Gymnastics waited 5 weeks to inform FBI of sexual abuse allegations against doctor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It took USA Gymnastics five weeks to tell authorities about the sexual abuse allegations against its longtime national physician.

According to a report from our media partners at the IndyStar, that information runs counter to statements that the organization had contacted law enforcement “immediately” about Dr. Larry Nassar.

USA Gymnastics said it conducted an internal investigation before taking the allegations to the FBI.

Nassar, 53, is being held in Michigan on state charges of criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 and federal charges of child pornography.

He was arrested on Nov. 21, two months after the IndyStar reported allegations that Nassar sexually abused two former gymnasts who were seeking medical treatment.

More than 60 people have since contacted authorities about Nassar.

