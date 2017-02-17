× Retired homicide investigator offers insights into how Delphi double murder case might be solved

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — As the search continues for a killer in Carroll County, investigators are working around the clock to try and find whoever murdered two teenage girls this week.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The murder mystery near the Monon High Bridge Trial has so far gone unsolved, but like most murders investigators likely started the same way.

“The first thing you look for is a motive,” said retired IMPD homicide captain Robert Snow. “Quite often, 90 percent of the time that will lead you to a suspect.”

Focusing on everyone who knew the two victims, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, is another critical early step.

“In any case you always look at the victim too. Not that they`re responsible, but you want to know who were they interacting with,” said Snow.

Snow doesn`t have any inside information about the Carroll County deaths, but says truly random killings are very unusual.

“If it turns out to be a random case, that makes it much more difficult because the motive isn’t there to point to someone,” said Snow.

Snow says if he were in charge, given the young age of the two girls, he’d also focus on all registered sex offenders who live in the Delphi area.

“It could have nothing to do with it. It could be something else, but I would want to look into my sex offender registry list who’s around there I might want to talk to,” said Snow.

Snow has written 17 books about different murders. One involved the case of 13-year-old Dawn Marie Stuard who was murdered in 1986. It took 26 years for prosecutors to convict Paul Reese Sr. for that crime.

Snow says detectives tend to take murders involving children personally.

“When a homicide detective has a truly innocent victim they stick with you. They won’t go away. You can`t brush them aside and move to the next case,” said Snow.

Authorities have received hundreds of tips on the Carroll County murders. As a result, they’ve created a new tip line. The number for anyone with information on the case is 844-459-5786.