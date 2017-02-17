× Sargento expands cheese recall, cuts ties with Indiana-based supplier over listeria concerns

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc., is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been confirmed.

The additional products announced Friday include 8-ounce packages of Sargento’s Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.

The previously announced affected products are Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. To see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items, click here.